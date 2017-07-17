Clear Leisure Plc - Placing

17 July 2017

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Placing

The Board of Clear Leisure Plc announces that it has today raised a total of £150,000 (gross of expenses) through a placing of 13,043,478 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence ("Placing Shares") at a price of 1.15 pence per share. The funds raised will be used for general working capital purposes and to help fund the current litigation to recover past investments.

The issue of the Placing Shares is conditional, inter alia, on admission to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Application has been made for the Admission of the Shares and it is expected to occur at 8.00 am on 21 July 2017. On Admission, the Shares will rankpari passuwith the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 302,745,131 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

ZAI Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7060 2220

Tim Cofman / John Treacy

Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0935

Lucy Williams / Heena Karani

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.com