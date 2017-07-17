sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,503 Euro		-0,021
-4,01 %
WKN: A12DDL ISIN: CA74734T1049 Ticker-Symbol: 8PY 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PYROGENESIS CANADA INC0,503-4,01 %