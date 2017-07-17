WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the leading global blockchain trade association, announces that the Toronto-based TD Bank Group (NYSE: TD) has joined the Chamber's Executive Committee to work together to promote the acceptance and use of digital assets and related technologies with the goal of developing a pro-growth legal environment that fosters innovation, jobs, and investment.

TD had CDN$1.3 trillion in assets as of April 30, 2017, and ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms with approximately 11.5 million active online and mobile customers.

"There is no denying that there is a tremendous opportunity to apply blockchain technologies in the world of finance, to provide better, more secure and more economical banking services," said Chris Owen, vice president, Enterprise Shared Platforms, Blockchain at TD. "However, unlocking this potential will take collaboration and we look forward to working with the Chamber and its members to nurture this thriving ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology."

Chamber Founder and President Perianne Boring said, "We are excited to welcome TD as our first Canadian bank to the Chamber's Executive Committee. TD thought leadership is greatly valued as we work together to improve the global financial system with blockchain and distributed ledger technology."

About TD Bank Group

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with more than 80,000 employees in offices around the world, The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group. TD offers a full range of financial products and services to more than 25 million customers worldwide through its Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world's leading trade association dedicated to promoting the understanding, acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain technology. Through education, advocacy, and working closely with policymakers, regulatory agencies and industry, our goal is to develop a pro-growth legal environment that fosters innovation, jobs and investment. For more information, please visit http://DigitalChamber.org, and follow us on Twitter @ChamberDigital.

