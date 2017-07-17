NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) is prepared for the upcoming launch of Gino's Roasters pre-rolled joints later this month.

In March, Advantis CEO, Christipher Swartz and Speedweed co-founder, Gene Gentile (AKA Gino), agreed on a joint venture to distribute the Gino's Roasters premium product. In preparation for the launch, Advantis and Speedweed have been conducting product and market tests to verify consistently high quality standards and ensure that marketing efforts are strategically targeted. "One thing is for sure... people love Gino's Roasters," Swartz shared. "Gino's Roasters is among the highest quality (and) strongest potency pre- rolleds in the market. The testing among our beta clients' and partners' member bases show it is the most sought after brand of all the pre-rolled options." In addition to the product being offered on Speedweed and Seaweeds, Swartz says they had a number of high profile taste testers that provided direct feedback; the response was overwhelmingly positive. The product comes in exquisite packages of 1 or 3 pre-rolled Roasters. "This data informs our strategy to target our marketing efforts with the proper branding and packaging solutions. One hundred percent of our existing clients and partners are impressed with it, and all have enthusiastically agreed to make it available to their membership," Swartz stated.

Gino's Roasters is a premium quality, high-potency pre-rolled cannabis product. The buds are rolled in King Palm leaf wraps, which does not alter the flavor of the cannabis, and is 100% natural and slow burning. The product, process, and packaging are all compliant with current laws and laws about to be implemented. "This is a fantastic product that will help us significantly expand our footprint," Swartz explained. "I am so proud to be representing Gino's Roasters, and it already has such a huge following. This is a following that we have not been able to reach yet, and I see it as an opportunity to present our clients with an anchor product like Amstercan." Swartz added that a few of the high profile personalities that tested Gino's Roasters will also be representing the pre-rolleds in advertising. "The launch will be fantastic and we will hopefully get some earned press thanks to networking that the team at Speedweed does with known personalities. The launch of Gino's Roasters will help escalate Advantis' visibility and position us nicely." Swartz concluded by saying that the margin is greater than that of each Amstercan sold, they are prepared to see the volume of sales from Gino's Roasters to eventually surpass it. "We are doing a full scale launch this month, and we are prepared for the massive volume increase that is sure to happen."

Links to Advantis websites can be found at Ginos Roasters, advantiscorp.com" elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

*Correction: In the previous press release of 6/28/17, it was noted that the larger Amstercan canning machine would be received "by the end of the month." The release should have stated, "by the end of July."

