LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: KSIX), a diversified media and internet company headquartered in Las Vegas, announce today a shareholder update.

Dear Shareholders:

I am excited to communicate that KSIX has made significant progress in the merger transaction with True Wireless and growing our core media business. I am also pleased to report, as notified in a recent 8k, we have selected new auditors in an effort to expedite all of our OTC filing requirements. This past Friday, we published a pre 14C to increase the authorized shares from 100m to 500m. This is a necessary step in our strategic plan for near future expansion and acquisitions.

Regarding the True Wireless acquisition, True Wireless CEO Brian Cox stated: "I feel we are literally just a few days away from having a signed equity contract. I have already engaged Roderfer, Moss and Co, PLLC to complete the precondition 2 year audits for closing. From an industry standpoint, the FCC recently posted an increased budget for the lifeline/broadband program at $2.2B for 2018. Internally, True Wireless was just under $1.2M revenue for June. There is palpable energy and momentum within our team and we are ready for the tasks ahead."

As KSIX continues to grow, to better engage and inform our shareholders regarding our expansion activities, we are setting up new correspondence through email, video and social updates. All communication will be readily available on the Ksixmedia.com website so please check it often and sign up for instant alerts, updates and video events.

Sincerely,

Carter Matzinger, CEO KSIX Media Holdings

ABOUT KSIX MEDIA HOLDINGS

KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: KSIX) KSIX, a Las Vegas based company, has two operating divisions, DigitizeIQ and KSIX Media, Inc. DigitizeIQ provides digital advertising utilizing proprietary technology and intellectual properties designed to create new revenue streams and increase measurable audiences for clients. KSIX Media provides performance-based marketing via an advertising network that drives traffic and sales. KSIX manages offer tracking, reporting, and distribution on the third-party platform.

ABOUT TRUE WIRELESS, LLC

True Wireless LLC, an Oklahoma based company, is a nationwide wireless carrier with the ability to provide service over all 4 major USA wireless backbones. True is a licensed eligible telecommunications carrier (OK, AR, MD, RI and TX) providing discounted and subsidized wireless (cell phone) and broadband service through the National Broadband Program.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual result and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

KSIX Media Holdings, Inc

info@ksix.com

Source: KSIX Media Holdings, Inc



Investor Contact

OmniVance Advisors

PR@ksix.com

858-381-5740



