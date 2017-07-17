ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Sage, the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, today announced that Sage Foundation has reached several milestones since its launch in late 2015, including being named the top donor in the American Cancer Society's largest Relay For Life event, Relay For Life of Gwinnett, held in Sage's North American hometown, Atlanta. These achievements come ahead of the Foundation's main event of the year: The Invictus Games Toronto 2017.

"We appreciate the enthusiasm and support from the Sage community and are thrilled to announce that Sage was our top donor for this year's Relay for Life of Gwinnett County fundraiser," said Roxanne Tigue, senior community development manager at the American Cancer Society. "We look forward to continuing our work with Sage to drive our life-saving cancer research and education through future Relay For Life events."

"Giving back to our communities is an important focus for us and our committed partners and colleagues," said Nancy Harris, managing director of Sage North America. "Global businesses play a key role in supporting charities and important causes. It is our duty to continue to support our local community through Sage Foundation and I am thrilled to announce impressive momentum this year in North America. We look forward to our continued Sage Foundation activities, specially the Invictus Games Toronto in September 2017."

Sage is committed to providing the tools necessary to support millions of entrepreneurs and business leaders, because they power our communities and global economy. This commitment is supported by Sage Foundation who work with non-profit partners to build opportunities when those communities -- and the incredible people that make them -- need a helping hand. Sage is committed to connecting our customers, colleagues and communities around a common vision for change.

This approach has yielded significant success in corporate giving by creating meaningful and sustainable change globally. Prioritizing causes that benefit women, military veterans, and young people, Sage Foundation in North America has fulfilled the following philanthropic campaigns since 2015:

More than 40 charitable causes have received Sage Foundation Donations

Sage was named as the top donor among 253 participating teams in the American Cancer Society's world's largest Relay For Life event, raising over $100,000 from employees, customers and partners. Additionally, in collaboration with Sage business partners, SWK Technologies, RKL eSolutions and DSD Business Systems, Sage Foundation awarded a total of $55,000 to three local non-profits: the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, Hire Heroes USA, and Junior Achievement of Georgia. The Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta also received a $15,000 grant to promote their mentoring program with Georgia Tech which raises awareness of STEM fields among young women.

Last, Sage Foundation launched the Enterprise Fund, a biannual fund to support entrepreneurial non-profits in local Sage communities around the world. Sage Foundation's Enterprise Fund has already awarded grants to PowerMyLearning and Everybody Wins! Atlanta who both work to promote college and career prep as well as children's literacy, respectively.

More Than 48,000 Volunteer Hours from Sage North America Colleagues

To date, Sage Foundation in North America has contributed 48,000+ hours of volunteer time to hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada. In 2017 alone, 2,500 colleagues in North America have participated in Sage's volunteer efforts already matching the 2016 year-end total of 375 days of volunteering.

Two Sage Live Software Donations to Support Non-Profit Operations

Alongside volunteer hours and financial contributions, Sage Foundation is working to improve the business operations of local non-profit organizations through in-kind donations of its suite of business solutions. For the second year in a row, Sage has supported the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 by donating its Sage Live product to assist with operations. Literacy Action, an Atlanta-based, adult education non-profit, has also received Sage Live product donations courtesy of Sage Foundation.

New Milestones Ahead: Invictus Games Toronto 2017

Sage is extremely honored to once again partner with the Invictus Games after a successful first Games in Orlando last year. Sage colleagues, customers and partners will be volunteering their time to celebrate the unconquerable spirit of competitors and the heroic friends and family who stand with them. Sage Foundation will also be delivering a special running and fundraising challenge for the Games and thought leadership event on the challenges resulting from service including mental health, rehabilitation and transition. Last, Sage Foundation will donate Sage Live product to help run the Invictus Games this year.

"We're incredibly proud of the progress we've made thus far," said Maggie Combs, Manager of Sage Foundation North America. "However, our work is never finished. As socially responsible corporate citizens, Sage Foundation is working to continuously and consistently provide opportunities for our community engagement efforts to thrive. Our Sage community is excited for opportunities to make a difference in our local initiatives, and we're looking forward to Invictus Games and what's next for 2017."

For more information, please visit https://www.sage.com/company/sage_foundation. Follow @sagefoundation for the latest from our community.

