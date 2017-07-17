NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 17, 2017) - Questus agency founders, Jeff Rosenblum and Jordan Berg, will be teaming up with Special Spectators, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that delivers days of total joy by creating magical game day experiences for seriously ill children and their families, for a unique month-long Summer fundraiser to help raise money and awareness for the organization. For the month of July, the Friction authors will be donating all author proceeds to Special Spectators to support their upcoming 2017 college football season. In addition, the authors have created a social media fundraiser where people can post a picture with Friction the book to social media and tag Frictionbook and @JRQuestus for an additional $10 donation per post.

With close ties to Special Spectators and a history of working with sports clients such as the NFL, Suzuki Motorcycles and ESPN, Jeff Rosenblum is staying authentic to his message that advertising can save the world. "One of my favorite lessons from the book comes from NFL legend Bill Walsh, who created the philosophy of 'put the ball where the other team isn't.' With this fundraiser, we are attempting to do that."

The fundraiser will help Special Spectators give families unforgettable experiences that many recognize as the best day of their child's life. It is also intended to build awareness of Special Spectators, an entirely volunteer run organization, among other sports organizations who would like to support the organization.

"We've been delivering the joy of Game Day for over 15 years and have served over 10,000 seriously ill children and their families. We are all volunteers and do this out of our love of kids and of course Game Day. We all love Game Day, right? Well, can you imagine if that day were the absolute best day of your life? Your simple $20 donation through this promotion helps make that happen for one incredibly grateful kid!" says Special Spectators Founder and Executive Director Blake Rockwell.

Join the fun on social media or make an additional donation today to give the joy of Game Day in an instant. See full campaign details at: https://www.thejeffrosenblum.com/

About Jeff Rosenblum

Jeff is the Founding Partner of Questus, a digital marketing agency that has worked with some of the world's most influential brands including American Express, Apple, Bloomberg, Capital One, Discovery Channel, Disney, Driscoll's, General Mills, Ford, ESPN, The New York Times, Suzuki Motorcycles, The NFL, The Wall Street Journal, Universal Orlando, Verizon and more. He is widely regarded as one of the leading innovators in the field of digital marketing and has worked on teams that have helped revolutionize market research, publishing, sports broadcasting and advertising. Jeff is the co-writer and director of a groundbreaking documentary about the future of the advertising industry, The Naked Brand, and now author of Friction, his book on advertising and passion brands in the age disruption. When he's not learning a new skill like telemark skiing, fly fishing, kite surfing or funk guitar, Jeff is on an Advisory Board for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Special Spectators.

About Special Spectators

Devoted to delivering the joy of Game Day to seriously ill children and making them VIPs for one utterly unforgettable day, Special Spectators partners with athletic departments, coaching staff, athletes, local hospitals, student volunteers, network broadcasters, and corporate sponsors to serve these children and families nationwide. The organization is entirely volunteer-based, with no paid staff and relies heavily on donations and in-kind support to fuel its calendar of events each year. Follow Special Spectators on Twitter @SpecialFans or find them on Facebook. To donate and help give even more seriously ill children a magical VIP game day, please visit the website. There you can also find out more about what your donations cover -- everything from food, to tents and chairs, and volunteer travel costs.

