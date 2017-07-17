Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company's (ARTIC's) Newly Renovated Aleph Rome Hotel Reopens as Part of Hilton's Collection of Distinctive, One-of-a-Kind Properties

Following an extensive restoration, Aleph Rome Hotel an elegant property in the heart of Rome has reopened as part of the exclusive Curio Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio of upper upscale, independent hotels and resorts.

Acquired by Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company "ARTIC" in early 2015, Aleph Rome Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, is now an 88-room hotel based just a short stroll from the legendary Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain, Villa Borghese and many other key attractions. The 1930s-built property is the first in Rome and the second in Italy for the rapidly growing Curio Collection by Hilton of locally authentic hotels.

Sheikh Mohammad Bin Faisal Al Thani, Vice Chairman of ARTIC, owner of Aleph Rome Hotel, commented: "We are excited to announce that Aleph Rome Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, is now open. We are very proud of this property which has undergone substantial renovation and restoration work to transform it into one of Rome's most distinctive and iconic hotels. This project reflects ARTIC's strategy to add value to its portfolio properties, enhancing their growth and development and increasing the returns on our investments. We are confident that Aleph Rome Hotel will be another long term successful investment and another step in strengthening our position as a growing international hotel investment group."

"We're proud to bring Curio Collection to Rome, a city full of classic treasures," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. "Aleph Rome Hotel with its historic yet modern charm and prime location epitomizes our commitment to allowing guests to discover and experience distinctive hand-picked properties, each with its own character and story to explore."

Mr. Tarek M. El Sayed, Managing Director and CEO of Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company "ARTIC" also commented:

"This project reflects ARTIC's commitment to maintaining a strong investment presence in the world's leading hospitality markets. The renovation of the Hotel adds significant value to its existing attributes, its central location and beautiful architecture. As part of the Curio Collection, our partnership with Hilton will now ensure it operates to the highest standards, further enhancing its value and demonstrating the continuing momentum of ARTIC's growth as a global hotel investment company."

Roman Charm, Contemporary Features

The property-wide renovation of Aleph Rome Hotel focused on blending its Roman charm with contemporary features, while preserving its spirit, grandeur and historical treasures, including authentic Cipollino marble. Guests will enjoy a distinctly remarkable experience, taking advantage of a wide range of uniquely re-designed guest rooms and suites, restaurants and bars, along with a rooftop pool overlooking the city of Rome. The hotel is conveniently located near the Barberini metro station, between Via Veneto and Piazza Barberini.

Hotel Highlights

Comfort with Style

Spacious Guest Rooms: The hotel offers 88 guest rooms, including 14 suites and a junior suite, each featuring modern Italian furniture, high ceilings and marble floors. Guests may also enjoy contemporary comforts, such as an interactive TV, Nespresso® machine and walk-in shower.

Guests can enjoy the rooftop swimming pool, overlooking the city of Rome. The hotel also offers a wellness spa, fitness center and indoor pool. Exquisite Meeting Space: The hotel has a meeting room adorned with marble flooring. With a 100-guest capacity, it is well-suited for both business meetings and events. A private suite on the fifth floor can accommodate up to eight guests in a more intimate setting.

Delectable Dining Options

Dinner with a View: Sky Blu Restaurant is the hotel's rooftop dining option, serving a creative reinterpretation of Italian cuisine featuring local ingredients. It offers fantastic views of Rome from its private outdoor terrace.

Sky Blu Restaurant is the hotel's rooftop dining option, serving a creative reinterpretation of Italian cuisine featuring local ingredients. It offers fantastic views of Rome from its private outdoor terrace. Bountiful Buffet: Restaurant 1930 serves creative local dishes, including a sumptuous lunch buffet.

Restaurant 1930 serves creative local dishes, including a sumptuous lunch buffet. After Hours: The late-night cocktail bar, Onyx Bar, offers fantastic dining and drink options such as the signature Aleph cocktail.

The late-night cocktail bar, Onyx Bar, offers fantastic dining and drink options such as the signature Aleph cocktail. Cognac Lounge: Guests are invited to make their choice from the sizable collection of cigars and spirits in the hotel's own Cognac Lounge.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development EMEA, Hilton said: "Italy remains one of the most attractive destinations in the world for tourists, yet less than 5 percent of its hotel stock operates under an international brand. Curio Collection by Hilton offers owners the chance to become part of Hilton and enjoy the benefits of our global network, while maintaining the unique identities of their individual properties. With two Curio Collection hotels now open in Italy we look forward to sharing the benefits of this approach with the market and laying the foundations for further growth."

To receive instant access to the benefits they care about most including exclusive discounts, free Wi-Fi and Honors Points towards free nights guests are encouraged to join Hilton Honors and book directly through preferred Hilton channels.

Media may access high-resolution images and additional information about Aleph Rome Hotel at http://news.curio.com/index.cfm/gallery/album/html/17171

About Aleph Rome Hotel

Aleph Rome Hotel is a 5-star luxury hotel, centrally located in the heart of Rome, Italy. Built in the 1930s as the headquarters of a bank, the building retains much of the original architecture reflecting the essence of style for that era. The hotel is within walking distance of all the main areas of historical interest and shopping areas of Rome, including the Via Veneto, Crypta Museums, Frati Cappucini, Opera Theatre, Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps. The hotel offers 88 rooms and suites, four dining outlets and a rooftop pool overlooking the city.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton™ (curiocollection.com), launched in 2014, is a global portfolio of more than 35 remarkable, upper upscale hotels and resorts handpicked for their unique character and personality. Curio Collection properties appeal to travelers seeking one-of-a-kind discoveries and authentic experiences, all backed by Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and its award-winning Hilton Honors program. Read the latest Curio Collection stories at news.curiocollection.com, discover Curio Collection itineraries at citiesbycurio.com and connect with the collection on facebook.com/curiocollection, Instagram.com/curiocollection and twitter.com/curiocollection.

About Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (ARTIC)

Established in 2003, Al Rayyan Tourism and Investment Company (ARTIC), is one of the leading investment companies engaged in real estate development, acquisition and leasing with a primary focus on the hospitality sector and hospitality-related services both in Qatar and overseas. ARTIC's current portfolio comprises 24 hotels and projects in the MENA, Europe, and North America. In addition to its hotel portfolio in prime cities around the world, ARTIC owns hospitality-related services providing cost-effective support services in a shared service model, including laundry, catering and procurement services.

Visit www.artic.com.qa | www.facebook.com/ARTICQA

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 5,000 properties with more than 812,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels Resorts, Conrad Hotels Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton™, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton™, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

