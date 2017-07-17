Frost & Sullivan Applauds CORAnet's Efforts to Strengthen its Brand in the Competitive Mobile Electronic Health Record Market

CORAnet' Solutions facilitate interoperability across networks and platforms, giving patients and their families ownership and personal control of their medical records

SANTA CLARA, California, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the mobile electronic health record (EHR) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CORAnet' with the 2017 North America Frost & Sullivan Award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership. CORAnet' has emerged a successful, cloud-based mobile technology solution provider, offering first responders, doctors, and individual patients 24/7 secure access to personal health records (PHRs). Its advanced software makes possible real-time access to EHR data that is exchangeable along the entire care continuum. This capability is the result of its deep understanding of sophisticated EHR healthcare information technology, health information exchanges, mobile applications, HIPAA and MU3 compliance requirements.

The greater focus on patient engagement due to the shift toward value-based care has heightened the demand for mobile PHR solutions. CORAnet' has expertly tapped the opportunities in the market by not only delivering novel EHR solutions but also introducing an emergency medicine platform; an ambulatory platform that provides on-demand access to disparate, consolidated and organized PHRs; and a mobile telemedicine platform that offers remote access to care anywhere.

"When using the CORAnet' solution, individual patients cannot alter any source-identified health information originating from an EHR system. This guarantees data integrity. Users may, however, add or delete diagnosed allergies, thereby safeguarding against contraindications to medications not otherwise annotated," said Frost & Sullivan Vice President of Global Life Sciences Nitin Naik. "In addition, if the patient wishes to share EHR data using an email address, the system can generate a PDF file that is password protected."

CORAnet's unique mobile solution is enabled by fully interoperable servers that facilitate access to any EHR system, projecting data in a visual, encrypted format. Outstanding features of the CORAnet' mobile platform include:

A patient-facing, EHR-agnostic solution that allows EHR companies, providers, and health facilities to keep their own proprietary data

Aggregation of an individual's PHR from all health system sources into medical data sets such as medical history, x-rays, laboratory results, and plan of care

The ability for the patient to update information on vitals, medications, allergies, and dietary supplements consumed

"CORAnet' has emerged as an innovative technology leader that widens access to PHRs with a system comprising two demonstrative elements: the ability to integrate information from multiple EHR systems, and the ability to deliver an integrated PHR to consumer mobile devices," said Naik. "These advantages, along with patient engagement capabilities such as appointment setting, reminders, and the option to view and share imaging files, set CORAnet' apart as an organization that adds significant value in the new field of care collaboration."

With more sophisticated application providers designing mobile-ready solutions, the mobile "open way" may quickly become the designated entry point for patients and doctors to access personal health data. Frost & Sullivan commends CORAnet' for delivering a mobile exchange to support interaction, including interoperability, using multiple sensors and monitors.

"Instant access to a patient's complete health records via CORAnet allows individuals to manage their healthcare, have peace of mind, and can minimize medical errors, hospital readmissions, and reduce costs. For providers, CORAnet is an efficient, economical tool to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes, and compliance with federal Meaningful Use (MU3) mandate for electronic health records (EHR/EMR)," said CORAnet Solutions President & CEO Cora Alisuag.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a competitive strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

CORAnet' Solutions, Inc. specializes in bringing mobile innovative solutions to the health care industry in the area of health management, electronic health records support, telemedicine and biometrics data predictive analytics. CORAnet' addresses the challenge of inefficiencies of health care by providing the interoperability, security, functionality, availability and mobility of health records. Contact us.

