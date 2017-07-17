Kochava Announces MobileRQ Acquisition and New Pricing Paradigm

The acquisition of MobileRQ amplifies audience targeting aptitude for Kochava; new pricing includes free Media Cost and ROI data

SANDPOINT, Idaho, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kochava (www.kochava.com), the industry leader providing holistic measurement solutions for connected devices, announces the acquisition of MobileRQ plus launches a new pricing structure at their Third Annual Summer Celebration this week.

Kochava provides measurement services for the biggest brands and has continued to demonstrate leadership in delivering critical features and being selected by tier-one customers across the industry. The Summer Celebration event taking place this week is designed to honor their top customers amidst another year of rapid growth.

"We're excited to have everyone in town for our Third Annual Summer Celebration, treating everyone to our beautiful downtown campus and elaborate on our roadmap through 2018," said Charles Manning, Kochava CEO.

The merging of martech and ad tech

In an ongoing progression of technology leadership, Kochava announces the acquisition of MobileRQ, a contextual mobile marketing platform, and welcomes the entire MobileRQ team to Kochava. Tyler McKinley, co-founder and CEO of MobileRQ, joins Kochava as VP of Marketing Automation Platforms. Co-founder Darin Glatt joins as Director of Engineering, leading the expanding product development office in Portland, OR.

The MobileRQ platform will give Kochava customers the ability to create custom-targeted app content to meet users at every step of their in-app journey. Once integrated, marketers gain access to MobileRQ's push notification, customer relationship management (CRM) and content management system (CMS) capabilities. They will be able to create personalized messages, reach out to users through their own CRM, and manage the digital images and content served to specific users of an app.

"We look forward to bringing targeted push notifications, CRM and CMS services under the Kochava umbrella," McKinley said. "With our tools, customers can leverage their users with the right content to enhance the app experience, drive engagement and increase ROI."

Kochava customers will be able to generate audience cohorts and have push notification campaigns as a first-class citizen for attribution and will also have access to uninstall data in their analytics dashboard.

"Having the capabilities of MobileRQ within Kochava will greatly boost the marketing efforts of our customers. Merging their rich martech stack with our audience and attribution tools will create a powerful resource for our customers," Manning said.

Unabated growth

Kochava continues to evolve as a major provider of holistic measurement, developing measurement tools adaptable to all connected devices. In April, they reached the impressive benchmark of more than 1 billion unique device profiles in their audience targeting marketplace, the Kochava Collective, and are continuing to develop high-quality audiences for it.

To support growth in sales on the West Coast, Kochava introduces Niels Kvaavik, as VP of West Coast Sales for Kochava. Kvaavik has spent the past five years in the convergence of martech and ad tech with Sprinklr and TBG Digital (acquired by Sprinklr in 2014) where he ran North America Sales, growing the business 264% over the past three years. Kvaavik has worked directly with many existing Kochava customers and has participated in large-scale mobile measurement and mobile audience implementations for Fortune 500 brands. Before Sprinklr, Kvaavik spent eight years selling SaaS solutions to Enterprise Customers at Enservio, Scalepoint and IBM.

"I'm very excited to join Kochava as I've been following their amazing growth over the last five years, where they have solidified themselves as the market leader for a full suite Unified Audience Platform," Kvaavik said.

Kochava continues to expand the Unified Audience Platform with the release of tools such as the Fraud Console (for marketers and networks) and Traffic Verifier to ensure real-time protection against mobile ad fraud, Web SDK and True LTV as part of their enterprise offering.

In response to growing leads, Kochava also welcomes Ben Stein as VP of Marketing. Stein comes to Kochava from Salesforce, where he's spent the past 11 years rising through the Marketing Organization, most recently driving the Go-To-Market Strategy for the core Lines of Business. His background in the CRM realm complements this turning point for Kochava as a provider of both martech and ad tech tools.

"The success Kochava has seen in the recent years has been very impressive to watch," Stein said. "I am excited for the opportunity to join this incredible team and help drive toward the next phase of growth."

New pricing paradigm

Kochava has always served the top-tier of brands but is initiating new pricing that allows brands of all sizes an introduction to the Unified Audience Platform through free tools such as Free App Analytics and a newly launched pricing tier called Attribution Analytics. New Kochava customers will enjoy free post-install event bundles and benefit from having Media Cost and ROI rolled into their standard analytics services.

"Media cost is the final piece in creating a comprehensive campaign feedback picture. Having this actionable intelligence supported by a multitude of data sets in a single platform lets Kochava customers make truly informed real-time decisions," Manning said.

Kochava for Agencies

Agencies can now benefit from all the tools of the Kochava Unified Audience platform with the introduction of Kochava for Agencies. Ad agencies will have access to marketers' data sets to better optimize their clients' brand performance and ad spend.

"Kochava for Agencies puts everybody on the same page. Agencies can work more efficiently on their clients' campaigns by analyzing the same data sets, and they have full access and control over the data they need," Manning said.

The platform also reduces opportunities for discrepancies among partners by providing transparent insight into their media-buying capabilities and performance.

"We've long touted our ability to cover all aspects of a marketer's campaigns, and we're expanding that offering to more providers in the ecosystem by tapping into the sources capable of providing rich data," Manning said.

About Kochava

Kochava (www.kochava.com) offers a unique, holistic and unbiased analytics platform to plan, target, measure and optimize media spend. The Kochava platform for mobile and connected devices combines potent features and global coverage with thousands of network and publisher integrations, allowing advertisers to target audiences and measure campaign performance with precision. Real-time customizable visualizations give users fluid access to a full spectrum of data points, providing robust segmentation capabilities and real-time actionability. Yielding the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is chosen by brands across industry verticals to measure the largest and most sophisticated ad campaigns.

Follow Kochava on social media:

FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Media Contact:

Jason Hicks VP of Marketing & Client Services

+1 (855) 562-4282

press@kochava.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458978/Kochava_Logo.jpg