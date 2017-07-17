Top 20 Connected Car Companies 2017

LONDON, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading Suppliers of Automotive in Vehicle (IN-V) Technologies (Embedded, Integrated, Tethered), by Application (Telematics, Navigation, Infotainment) Featuring Analysis of Telematics Control Units (TCU), LTE, bCall, eCall, GLONASS, Stolen Vehicle Tracking (SVT), Usage Based Insurance (UBI), Remote Diagnostics & Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

The global connected car market shows immense growth potential primarily due to emergence of certain trends that are expected to exert a positive influence on the market during the forecast period. For example, customer data sharing in exchange for free services will address the low subscription problem in the automotive infotainment market pushing the demand for connected car technologies during the forecast period. Also, big data collected from the individual vehicles can be used by vendors to develop more efficient features, and this will also have a positive influence on the global connected car market during the forecast period.

Visiongain assesses the global connected car market to be valued at $29.9bn in 2017.

Market trends:

• Shared data plans to reduce the number of data subscriptions per user.

• Growing popularity of LTE data connections in cars will pave the way for Ethernet adoption.

• Increase in popularity of predictive driving through contextual help function.

Quantitative market analytics:

• Market share data for the 20 leading connected car companies.

• Global connected car market evaluation and analysis.

• Connected car submarket evaluation and analysis for In Vehicle (IN-V) Technologies (Embedded, Integrated, Tethered).

• Connected car subsegment market evaluation and analysis By Application (Telematics, Navigation, Infotainment).

Competitive landscape analysis with market share data and revenues for the 20 leading connected car companies:

• Apple Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• BMW AG

• Broadcom Corporation

• Daimler AG

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors Co.

• Google Inc.

• Honda Motor Co.

• Qualcomm Inc.

• Samsung

• Sierra Wireless

• Tech Mahindra Ltd.

• Tesla

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Verizon Communications

• Visteon Corporation

• Volkswagen AG

• Volvo

Featuring analysis of related connected car technologies:

• Telematics Control Units (TCU)

• LTE

• bCall

• eCall

• GLONASS

• Stolen Vehicle Tracking (SVT)

• Usage Based Insurance (UBI)

• Remote Diagnostics

• Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

Qualitative analyses:

• SWOT analysis of the connected car market.

• Drivers and restraints influencing the market dynamics.

• Consideration of regulation, policy and legal aspects.

Companies Mentioned:

Accenture

Aeris Communications

Agero

Alphabet

Alpine Electronics

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Audi' AG

Avago Technologies

AXA

Bertrandt

BlackBerry

BMW AG

Bosch

Bright Box

Broadcom Corporation

CapitalG

Car2Go

Carvoyant

Caterpillar Inc.

Chevrolet

China Unicom

Chrysler Group LLC

Cisco

Continental

Crawford & Company

Cruise Automation Inc. (Cruise)

CSC

Daimler AG

Dell

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Ericsson

Europcar

Facebook

Ferrari

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

Ford Motor Company

General Motors (GM)

Google Inc.

Harman International Industries

Honda Motor Company

Honeywell

Hughes Telematics

Hyundai Motor Company

IBM

In-Motion Technology

INRIX

Intel

Jasper Technologies

Johnson Controls

Kabuku

LG Electronics

Lightbridge Communications Corporation

Lyft

Magna

Mahindra

Mazda

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

Motorola

Nash Technologies GmbH

Navistar

Nissan Motor Company

Nokia

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OnStar

Panasonic

Pandora

Pioneer Electronics

Pivotal

Porsche

PSA Peugeot Citroen

QNX Software Systems

Qualcomm Technologies

Renault

Renesas Electronics

Ricardo plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sagemcom

SAIC

Samsung

Sierra Wireless

Sony

Spotify

Sunfleet

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Telenor Connexion

TeliaSonera

Tesla Motors.

T-Mobile

TomTom

Toyota Motor Corporation

Verizon Communications

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volvo

Wipro Technologies

