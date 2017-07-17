QUEBEC, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" and/or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: RBX)(FRANKFURT: RB4) is pleased to announce that they have sold 280 kg of Gold in the second quarter of 2017 compared to sales of 235 kg in the first quarter of 2017. Sales in the second quarter represent an average of more than 93 kg per month.

Amendment of the Company's Stock Option Plan and Grant of Options

The Company amends its Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") to increase the number of the Company's common shares reserved for issuance under the Plan, previously set at 10,000,000 to 34,770,600 representing 6% of Robex's issued and outstanding common shares as of today's date. This increase in the number of options is the only change proposed to the Plan.

As a result of this amendment, the Board of Directors granted a total of 12,350,000 stock options at an exercise price of $ 0.09 to directors, management, employees and suppliers under the Plan. Upon grant, the options are subject to a four month holding period before they can be exercised and are subsequently exercisable at 100%; they will expire five years after the grant.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as set out within the context of security law. This forward-looking information is subject to many risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Robex's control. The actual results or conclusions may differ considerably from those that have been set out, or intimated, in this forward-looking information. There are many factors which may cause such disparity, especially the instability of metal market prices, the results of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates or in interest rates, poorly estimated reserves, environmental risks (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable extraction conditions, political risks brought on by mining in developing countries, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies), failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies, or any other risk relating to mining and development. There is no guarantee that the circumstances anticipated in this forward-looking information will occur, or if they do occur, how they will benefit Robex. The forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of Robex's management at the time of the publication of the information and Robex does not assume any obligation to make public updates or modifications to any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other cause, except if it is required by securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

