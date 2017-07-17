SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. ("Saturn" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SMI)(FRANKFURT: SMK) is pleased to announce that it plans to spud their first Viking Formation horizontal wells at their Lucky Hills property located in the Kindersley area of West Central Saskatchewan.

The Company has received their first two well license approvals from the Crown. Saturn's two initial horizontal wells at Lucky Hills will be a 100% working interest wells with drilling operations to commence in the third quarter of 2017.

"The Lucky Hills project has been developed by Saturn's technical team and is the culmination of an extensive due diligence process from acquisition through to the drill program design. There has been a recent increase of drilling activity in the immediate area and Saturn plans to further this development with their wells," stated Scott Newman, COO of Saturn.

We seek safe Harbor.

About Saturn Oil + Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SMI)(FRANKFURT: SMK) is a public energy Company focused on the acquisition and development of undervalued, low risk assets. Saturn is driven to build a strong portfolio of cash flowing assets with strategic land positions. De-risked assets and calculated execution will allow Saturn to achieve growth in reserves & production through retained earnings. Saturn's portfolio will become its key to growth and provide long-term stability to shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SATURN OIL + GAS INC.

John Jeffrey, MBA - CEO & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Saturn Oil + Gas Inc.

+1 (306) 291-2461

www.saturnoil.com



