InfraRed Capital Partners has committed to invest $17.25 million each into two, 36 MW solar parks located in Northern Mexico.

The growing Mexican solar sector last week attracted sizable investment from London-based infrastructure investor InfraRed Capital Partners, which has committed to spend $34.5 million to acquire a 50% stake each in two large-scale solar projects.

The greenfield solar parks - Torreoncitos and Rancho el Trece - are each 36 MW is size and located in Northern Mexico.

