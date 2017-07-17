Preliminary data from independent analysis of Chinese solar market suggests incredibly strong first half of a year that could end with an additional 35-40 GW of PV capacity installed.

Cumulative solar installations in China over the second quarter (Q2) of this year could be as high as 18 GW, driving an annual installation capacity forecast of around 35 GW, says Corrine Lin, a Taiwan-based independent solar analyst and member of pv magazine's insights and investigations team.

Lin's forecast suggests that China's first half (H1) installation figures are in the region of 22 - 25 GW, with Q2 proving a particularly robust period domestically as full utilization rates worked overtime to plug a cell and module shortfall between May ...

