Import approval granted for food and feed use

Agrisure Duracade offers proven control of corn rootworm

Enables access to the latest Syngenta hybrids and genetics in the USA

Syngenta announced today that it has received notification of import approval from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture for its Agrisure Duracade trait. The approval covers corn grain and processing co-products, including dried distillers grains (DDGs), for food and feed use.

Erik Fyrwald, CEO, said: "Obtaining this regulatory approval opens up new opportunities for our corn seed portfolio. Growers can expect more choice and exciting new hybrids that offer elite genetics plus the latest in corn rootworm control technology."

Corn rootworm costs US growers more than $1 billion annually due to yield losses and costs of control measures. Agrisure Duracade, which features a unique mode of action, helps deliver control of corn rootworm for a healthier corn crop with higher yield potential.

The Agrisure Duracade trait has completed the Food and Drug Administration consultation process, received registration from the Environmental Protection Agency and has been fully deregulated by the USDA since 2013.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta.

