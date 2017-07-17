Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-07-17 15:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided on July 17, 2017 to transfer Utenos trikotažas AB shares (ticker UTR1L, ISIN code LT0000109324) from Nasdaq Vilnius Main List to Nasdaq Vilnius Secondary list on July 24, 2017.



The shares are being transferred in accordance with clause 5.8 of the Listing Rules of Nasdaq Vilnius, taking into account the required amount of free float applicable to the issuer of the Main Trading List.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.