The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 14 July 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1328.16 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1314.03 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1345.27 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1331.15 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

