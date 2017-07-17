In a recent webcast, Hunton Williams LLP's London office managing partner Aaron Simpsondiscusses the specific preparations companies must take in order to comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) before next year.

Accountability, expanded data subject rights, breach notification, sanctions and data transfer mechanisms are a few requirements that Simpson explores in detail. He reminds companies that, in the coming year, it will be very important to "monitor…and stay aware of the guidance being produced by regulators," but also that the guidance is not a substitute for the specific preparations that each business will need to perform in order to comply with the GDPR.

