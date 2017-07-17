thesqua.re Serviced Apartments Accepted Onto LSE ELITE Development Programme

LONDON, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Serviced apartment provider thesqua.re joins household names Mumsnet and Nutmeg in the new cohort of LSE ELITE private companies. The programme - in operation since 2012 - provides private companies with a multi-faceted support system, including access to finance, education and mentoring. With its sights set on strong growth, thesqua.re endeavours to capitalise on the support of the highly reputable 18-month programme.

Originating in Italy in 2012, the LSE Elite Programme is a 3-part service incorporating financial support, workshops and mentoring for ambitious private companies. In partnership with Imperial College Business School, the programme distinguishes itself by combining financial support with access to a network of experts across a range of fields.

Beginning with the "Get Ready" phase, companies undertake an education programme with expert entrepreneurs, investors and advisers. Designed to incite an appraisal of the company's current procedures, this feeds into the "Get Fit" phase - where practical workshops help to prepare the company for change. The final phase - "Get Value" - helps participating companies to harness the benefits of the first two phases and access crucial funding and development opportunities.

Alongside the standard programme, participants are also eligible to join LSE's investment platform, offering access to institutional investors.

Dedicated to providing a more authentic corporate accommodation experience, thesqua.re has grown across 11 cities since its launch in 2008. Now managing more than 500 properties, the company is set to scale up whilst maintaining its innovative edge. Aspiring to "make corporate travel work for you", the company sets itself apart from other accommodation platforms with an exclusive member's community, to which social events and travel recommendations are offered.

Also entering the programme are investment portal Nutmeg and online community Mumsnet. Nutmeg offers a platform for diversified investments with expert advice, and Mumsnet is the country's largest digital parenting community and support group. These household names share thesqua.re's innovative approach and command in the tech industry - a sure benefit in the ELITE programme, where tech companies dominate the cohort.

Whilst each phase of the programme is tailored specifically to each company's needs and ambitions, these UK brands will undoubtedly reap the benefits of the interaction and peer-to-peer learning that the programme offers.

Founder and CEO Sid Narang comments on the great potential of the scheme, saying, "With the ELITE program offering guidance, a strong peer group to learn from and global recognition, I am confident that this will help thesqua.re in our journey of creating world class products and services for our customers". With its history of supporting companies working in technology and consumer services, acceptance onto the ELITE programme is a big step forward in thesqua.re's plans for growth.

Successfully standing out in an industry increasingly filled with strong contenders, thesqua.re has impressed investors with its keen eye for the evolving needs of the corporate traveller. Since its inception in 2008, the company has identified the unmet needs of a new generation, who seek an authentic, community-based experience during business trips.

