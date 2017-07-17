NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Crenshaw Communications, a New York-based public relations and content agency focused on digital technology brands, has been appointed by Remedy Health Media. Remedy Health Media is a leading digital health platform that provides content, tools, and real-life stories to patients and healthcare providers.

"Crenshaw's reputation and the team's knowledge of digital media and adtech in the healthcare space, made them stand out," commented Jim Curtis, President. "We've made this move to reinforce our position as a leader in digital health and to highlight Remedy's work in empowering patients through our Live Bold, Live Now storytelling platforms."

Founded in 2009 by Dorothy Crenshaw, Crenshaw Communications is a New York-based PR and content firm representing innovative tech brands and businesses.

About Remedy Health Media

Remedy Health Media (Remedy), a leading digital health platform that provides content, tools and real stories in an emotionally engaging way to inspire millions of patients and caregivers live healthier and more fulfilled lives. Remedy is improving consumer health engagement and outcomes through the development of authentic communities of health information seekers who can interact and learn from a relatable physician, pharmacist, public health and patient experts. Remedy currently helps over 200 million health consumers annually through various digital, mobile and point of care information products and technologies. To learn more about Remedy, please visit www.RemedyHealthMedia.com.

About Crenshaw Communications

Crenshaw Communications is a New York PR agency with specialist expertise in traditional and digital public relations. Whether the goal is to launch a new product, drive web traffic, or create a leadership brand position, Crenshaw extends PR tools and tactics beyond the limits of the traditional to create both earned coverage and word-of-mouth in order to build brands.