NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- XMI, a company that provides entrepreneurial businesses with the infrastructure platform to achieve significant growth, announced today Jennifer LeMieux has joined the company as chief operating officer. In this role, LeMieux will be responsible for strategic planning and management, identifying business development opportunities, managing XMI's IT and Association Management divisions, and strengthening internal teams and company culture.

She joins XMI with over two decades of experience working with companies to improve business operations and processes. Under her leadership in previous roles, LeMieux forged long-term client relationships through process improvements, transparency with staff goals and performance, and increased revenue. She also has significant experience implementing training programs for employees and developing initiatives to reward top performers.

"Jennifer will be a wonderful asset to the XMI executive leadership team," said James C. Phillips, Jr, chief executive officer, XMI. "Her experience working with growing businesses in the health and technology sectors are one of many attributes that make her a good fit for this position, and we are pleased she has joined XMI to help businesses grow and thrive." He continued "We are excited about the continued growth of the company, and with new acquisitions on the horizon and the streamlining of services through the XMI Growth Platform, we needed to find a chief operating officer to support the ambitions of our clients."

Prior to joining XMI, LeMieux was chief customer/operations officer at Gaffey Healthcare and HealthTechS3. Her career has been focused on partnering with growing businesses and supporting them with business process services and outsourcing needs, including technology.

"XMI has such a unique opportunity in the market and I am excited to join the team," said LeMieux. "It is a powerful motivator each day knowing you can support another company's ambitions and vision. I look forward to collaborating with existing customers and creating new clients, and to further drive improvements to products and services, staff and revenue."

LeMieux has bachelor of science degrees in Biology and English from Mercer University and an Executive MBA from Belmont University. She is the co-founder of Elisha's Chariots of Fire, a community organization for families with special needs children. LeMieux also serves as an officer for both Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS)-Tennessee Chapter and the Tennessee chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

Media contact:

Sarah Brawner

DVL Seigenthaler

sarah.brawner@dvlseigenthaler.com

615-244-1818



