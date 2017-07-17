2017 Bluebeam eXtreme Conference To Be Biggest On Record

2017 Bluebeam eXtreme Conference to Focus on Customers, Peer-to-Peer Learning and 2018 Product Roadmap

PASADENA, California, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Bluebeam, Inc., leading developer of PDF-based annotation and collaboration solutions for design and construction professionals, announced today that the Bluebeam eXtreme Conference, held in Los Angeles from August 14-16, is on track to be the biggest in the event's six-year history.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535164/Bluebeam_Inc_eXtreme_Conference_2017.jpg

Over 1,000 attendees from top architecture, engineering and construction firms are expected to attend, all seeking to push the limits of project communication and collaboration. This year's program features over 150 lectures, training sessions, customer panels and case studies, including 15 round table discussions and a record 60 presentations delivered by industry experts sharing real-world experience and innovative ideas.

The conference will feature a keynote presentation hosted by CTO and interim-CEO Don Jacob previewing exciting software updates designed to improve the customer experience and insights into exciting new hardware developments.

The 2017 eXtreme Conference schedule includes:

Customer case-study presentationsfrom AECOM, Barton Malow Company, Black & Veatch, Cal Poly- San Luis Obispo , City of Westminster , CORE Construction, Enbridge, Jacobs, Modulus Consultingand Whiting-Turner

, , CORE Construction, Enbridge, Jacobs, Modulus Consultingand Whiting-Turner Customer panels covering a broad range of topics including "Trends in Virtual Design and Construction," "Strategies for Adopting Lean Workflows," "Improving Project Coordination" and developing training programs for the organization and the field, featuring representatives from Ankrom Moisan Architects, Baker Electric, Executive Construction, F.H. Paschen Construction, Gilbane Building Company, HITT Contracting, Jacobs Engineering, CORE Construction, Martines Palmeiro Construction, Meadows Office Interiors, ROSETTI, Steinberg Construction, Stiles Construction, Turner Constructionand The Weitz Company

80 sessions approved for AIA CES Learning Units

An Interactive Zone featuring exhibitors including Microsoft, Vectorworks, Procore, Egnyte, FieldLens, Volanti, and InEight, showcasing forward-thinking applications and Revu integrations

Returning event favorites include the Bluebeam eXtreme Awards luncheon, the live Revu Skills Challenge and a networking reception in the heart of downtown's L.A. LIVE

What: The 2017 Bluebeam eXtreme Conference

When: August 14-17

Where: JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE, Los Angeles, CA.

Registration: http://bluebeamextreme.com/

Bluebeam, Inc.

Trusted by over 1 million individuals in more than 130 countries, Bluebeam's innovative, smart, simple markup and collaboration solutions advance the way technical professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to include additional offices in California, Illinois, New Hampshire, Canada, England and Sweden. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group.