Referral Management Software Market Growing at 21.65% CAGR by 2021, Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

Referral management software market analyst says one trend in the market is integration of analytics into healthcare services. The healthcare service providers need extensive referral management solutions to align the cost of care to the high-quality patient outcome. The healthcare billing service companies play an important role in the healthcare sector, but these companies struggle to provide services in accordance with the ever-changing government regulations, which make medical billing more complex.

According to the 2017 referral management software market report, one driver in the market is increased adoption of cloud-based referral management software. Cloud systems allow companies to use the software on a pay-per-use basis, which makes it cost-effective. Factors that drive the adoption of cloud-based referral management software are limited requirements for hardware infrastructure, easier and faster implementation of IT solutions, low maintenance costs, less dependency on in-house IT personnel, and no licensing costs. These factors enable organizations to focus on developing their core competencies.

The following companies as the key players in the global referral management software market: Cerner, Eceptionist, eHealth Technologies, The Advisory Board Company, and Persistent Systems. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Axixe, AxSys Technology, Brightree, Clarity Health, Conifer Health Solutions, Docman, Etransmedia Technology, InnovAccer, InteliChart, KYRUUS, Medicalis, MyHealthDirect, Napier Healthcare, Patient Placement Systems, Streamlined Medical Solutions, TELUS, Treatspace, and Vantage Referral Management.

Global Referral Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global referral management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of referral management software licenses, maintenance and support, installation, customization, and training.

Further, the referral management software market report states that one challenge in the market is high implementation and maintenance cost. The high cost of deploying the on-premises referral management software is one of the major challenges in the market for small healthcare organizations. The price of referral management software includes the cost of software licensing, system design and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance. The implementation of the software in an organization requires IT staff with the relevant skill set.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Another related report is Global Admission Management Software Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global admissions software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% during the period 2017-2021. The following companies as the key players in the global admissions software market: Blackbaud, Ellucian Company, and Hyland Software.Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Advanta Innovations, Campus Café Software, Candour Systems, Creatrix Campus, Dataman Computer Systems, Eduleap, Edunext Technologies, eduZilla.in, Embark, Finalsite, Liaison, MasterSoft, S B Enterprises, School Automation Software, Schoolsoftwares.com, SCHOOL-ALARM.COM, School Management Software, Simple Apply, SchoolAdmin, SevenM Technologies, Snowman Software, TechnoDG, Oréll, and Rudra Softech.

One trend in the market is emergence of admission management app. With applicant information scattered in multiple systems, it can be difficult for the admission staff in colleges and universities to access applicant summaries to make timely admission-related decisions. The admission evaluation app makes it easy to take fast, well-informed admission-related decisions and gives visibility into the entire admission process. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1127673-global-admission-management-software-market-2017-2021.html .

