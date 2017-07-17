Hocoma and Saebo today announced a partnership to improve the training possibilities for patients with moderate to mild impairments of the upper extremities. Together, the SaeboMas Mini and the ArmeoSenso deliver an easy-to-use, compact solution at an affordable price.

"Saebo is committed to helping patients around the globe achieve a new level of independence," said Henry Hoffman, co-founder of Saebo. "Together with an industry leader such as Hocoma, we believe we can maximize the potential of our affordable and evidence-based solutions."

"We are very excited to be working with Saebo," said Hocoma CEO and co-founder Dr. Gery Colombo. "Neurological disorders afflict thousands of people each year and by teaming up with another leading player in the industry, we expect to be able to help even more patients recover faster and with better long-term outcomes than conventional rehabilitation therapy can offer."

In the future, Saebo and Hocoma plan to deepen their partnership. Further solutions are expected to be optimized so that they complement each other as perfectly as the SaeboMas Mini and the ArmeoSenso. Dr. Gery Colombo added: "Our ultimate goal is to provide all patients with a compact, affordable rehabilitation solution regardless of the specific body parts affected by neurological damage."

The new partnership can be experienced live at Rehabweek in London from July 17-21.

About Hocoma

A successful therapy begins in patients' heads. In the firm belief that - step by step they can reach their goals and regain quality of life.

This is what we work for at the Swiss medtech company Hocoma. With technologies and ideas that look at functional movement therapy from a completely different angle. Because they enable independent exercises and create maximum motivation. Because they challenge people to take courage and support their hopes with personal achievements.

We are committed to creating the ideal therapy. Our awarded robotic and sensor-based devices offer solutions for intensive gait therapy (Lokomat®, Andago®), functional therapy of the upper extremities (Armeo®), robotic mobilization and functional electrical stimulation in early rehabilitation (Erigo®) as well as functional movement therapy within low back pain treatment (Valedo® Therapy Concept) at home and at the clinic. They are the result of intensive research, consistent development and continuous exchange with patients, therapists and partners in research and science.

Those who see to break new grounds need to stay open to exceptional ideas. They have the potential of being exceptionally effective. This guiding principle by Hocoma founder and CEO Dr. Gery Colombo has accompanied us since our start in 2000 and is still lived and implemented by our dedicated employees around the world. At the headquarters in Volketswil near Zurich (Switzerland) and the subsidiaries in the USA, Singapore and Slovenia they achieved a turnover of 30 million CHF in 2016.

About Saebo

Saebo, Inc. is a medical device company primarily engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of affordable and novel clinical solutions designed to improve mobility and function in individuals suffering from neurological and orthopedic conditions. With a vast network of Saebo-trained clinicians spanning six continents, Saebo has helped over 250,000 clients around the globe achieve a new level of independence.

For more information about Saebo, please visit: www.saebo.com.

