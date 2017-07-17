Technology Leader to Guide Company's Global Strategy to Deliver Accurate and Trusted Product Content for Customers and Consumers



LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., 2017-07-17 16:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1WorldSync™, the leading provider of product content solutions and a joint venture developed by GS1 US® and GS1 Germany, has appointed Karin Borchert chief executive officer and managing director. Ms. Borchert joins 1WorldSync beginning Wednesday, July 19, 2017 and will be responsible for driving the company's operations and global strategy to deliver end-to-end product content aggregation and distribution for industry. She will be based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, while maintaining a strong presence in the company's other offices in Cologne, Germany and Chicago, Illinois.



Ms. Borchert's career includes a wealth of experience working for data-driven businesses in a variety of senior leadership roles directing initiatives in business process re-engineering, content strategy, risk management, data analysis, growth strategies, and mergers and acquisitions.



Previously, she served as executive vice president of client services for Sterling Talent Solutions where she led the global account management, professional services, and customer service operations. She was also chief operating officer for NELSON, directing the change management strategy through extensive mergers and acquisitions for the global professional services firm.



Before joining NELSON, Ms. Borchert was vice president of global content and customer operations for the enterprise division of Dow Jones where she advanced the content strategy, oversaw all content sourcing and processing globally, and directed customer operations. Additionally, as chief operations officer and chief product officer, respectively, at Factiva (a Dow Jones and Reuters joint venture), she led the product, technology and operations organizations through global expansion. She began her career at Dun & Bradstreet in various global content acquisition and technology roles.



Jörg Pretzel, CEO of GS1 Germany stated, "Karin's proven approach to operational excellence and delivering superior customer experiences is invaluable. I am confident that her leadership will be key to helping 1WorldSync extend authentic, trusted content for customers and consumers - both online and in store."



"Karin's long history of driving monumental growth for multinational technology and information organizations will be influential in advancing the global strategic vision of 1WorldSync to be the trusted source for product data management," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US.



For more information about 1WorldSync, visit www.1worldsync.com.



About 1WorldSync 1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 25,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness, and lifestyle decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. 1WorldSync is the only product content network provider and GDSN Data Pool to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com.



Note to Editors: Photo available upon request.



Media Contact: Matt Galassini mgalassini@1worldsync.com 1.312.463.4017