Company Announcement No 17.04 - Struer, 2017-07-17 15:58 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Bang & Olufsen a/s has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in Bang & Olufsen a/s made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Bang & Olufsen a/s and/or persons closely related with them.
Please see attached announcement for further information.
For further information please contact:
Head of IR, Claus Højmark Jensen, tel: +45 9684 1251
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=638564
