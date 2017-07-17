The U.K-headquartered provider of off-grid solar solutions has met with the President of Togo to secure a partnership with government to supply and install 300,000 solar home systems.

Off-grid solar solutions provider BBOXX has signed a supply agreement with the government of Togo to deliver and install 300,000 of its solar home solutions across the country over the next five years.

The deal was signed following a meeting between BBOXX and the Togo president, H.E. Faure Gnassingbe, who is keen to raise the electrification rates in a country where 10% of households are living without access to the electricity grid.

Mobile phone penetration, however, is ...

