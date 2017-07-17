Off-grid solar solutions provider BBOXX has signed a supply agreement with the government of Togo to deliver and install 300,000 of its solar home solutions across the country over the next five years.
The deal was signed following a meeting between BBOXX and the Togo president, H.E. Faure Gnassingbe, who is keen to raise the electrification rates in a country where 10% of households are living without access to the electricity grid.
Mobile phone penetration, however, is