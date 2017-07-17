ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Wela, a personal finance app that pairs artificial intelligence (AI) and human advisors, announces today it is available for download on Android devices in addition to iOS. Wela pairs real financial advisors with AI through the personification of its digital advising algorithm, Benjamin. The first true digital advisor, Benjamin utilizes AI to track users' daily, weekly and monthly spending habits and provides personalized advice based on their financial needs and goals. Unlike other free consumer finance apps, Wela also offers access to real financial advisors via phone, video chat or in-person at no additional cost.

The Android app contains the full functionality of the iOS version and employs the same innovative features that allow users to track all their financial accounts in one place. Wela protects user privacy by leveraging bank-level security, as well as 256-bit SSL encryption and two forms of secure authentication. Capable of aggregating data from more than 13,000 financial institutions, Benjamin pulls linked account information to run a complete analysis, helping users take steps toward financial wellness based on three main pillars: creating an emergency reserve, paying off debt and implementing an investment strategy. In addition to Benjamin's foundational metrics, the algorithm delivers custom insights on demand, helping users stay on track to reach their short- and long-term goals.

"Wela is changing the way financial advice is delivered. By launching the app for Android, we're expanding our reach in order to give comprehensive, personalized financial advice in real time, in real-world scenarios to as many people as possible," said Matt Reiner, Wela CEO and co-founder. "By combining smart technology with access to human advisors, Wela provides a holistic financial experience and meets the needs of people at every stage of life, whether you're looking to define an investment strategy, manage your cash flow or simply set a budget you can actually stick to."

Benjamin also acts as an in-app budgeting tool, making budgeting tangible and prevalent on a day-to-day basis. Once Benjamin is activated, the onboarding process begins with the creation of the users' personalized "Daily Spend Limit." Benjamin then compares that number to actual daily spending and other transactions to help users understand how they are progressing toward their personal, customized goals.

Wela users may also choose to take advantage of Wela Strategies, a fee-based extension of Wela that includes all the app's advantages plus investment decisions driven by real people. Wela Strategies manages investment accounts for clients of all income levels and financial goals as a trusted custodian through its Own Your Age ETF solutions.

Wela is available for download on Android devices here and iOS devices here. For more information about Wela, visit www.getwela.com. To learn more about investing with Wela Strategies, visit www.getwela.com/invest.

Media Contacts

Amber Richards

Uproar PR for Wela

Email Contact

(321) 236-0102



