Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2017) - East Asia Minerals Corporation (TSXV: EAS) (the "Company") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to amend the exercise price of 5,594,053 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company issued to Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. The Warrants were originally issued in 2014 and 2015. The exercise price of the share purchase warrants has been amended from $1.00 per common share to $0.50 per common share.

In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.1, the Warrants will be subject to a reduced exercise term of 30 calendar days (the "Exercise Period") if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the closing price of the Company's shares exceeds the "trigger price" of $0.60. If a warrantholder does not exercise their Warrants which are subject to the Exercise Period during the term of the Exercise Period, the Warrants will expire at the end of the Exercise Period.

