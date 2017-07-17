Visionscape Group Places Order with GORICA in Partnership with United Motors and Heavy Equipment Co. LLC.

DUBAI, UAE, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Visionscape Group has placed orders with UAE based Gorica Group. The order is part of an agreement in collaboration with United Motors and Heavy Equipment Co. LLC. United Motors are dealers in the Middles East for "MAN Trucks & Bus AG"-Germany.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536213/Visionscape_GORICA_order.jpg )



The multiple fleets will serve Visionscape's waste management operations globally and are equipped specifically to meet the unique solid waste management demands across emerging markets. The order is for an initial supply run that will be delivered before the end of Q3 2017. The supply contract covers vehicles in a range of different configurations and weight classes.

Gorica known for its specialization in the production of specialize waste management vehicles for the Middle East and North African regions will supply the skip loaders and hook loaders and the superstructure which will be mounted on the MAN truck chassis.

Visionscape Executive Director, Harry Ackerman, stated, "We are thrilled to add MAN vehicles to our growing fleet and have the utmost confidence in their fleet's compatibility and adaptability especially as we expand further into emerging markets. MAN being one of Europe's leading commercial vehicle and engineering companies, is a relationship that we hope to take even further as we expand our operations globally."

About Gorica Group

Gorica Group is a Dubai, UAE based leading trailer and concrete mixer manufacturer in MENA, the Middle East and North Africa region, specialising in commercial vehicles, trailers and truck bodies.

About United Motors and Heavy Equipment Co. L.L.C.

United Motors & Heavy Equipment Co. LLC are dealers in the Middle East for MAN Trucks and Bus, MAN Truck & Bus is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles and has production facilities in three European countries, Russia, South Africa, India, and Turkey. Its products range from general-purpose trucks with a gross vehicle weight of 7.5 to 44 t and special-purpose vehicles with a gross train weight of up to 250 t through buses and coaches to diesel and gas engines for external customer applications.

About Visionscape

Visionscape is a global environmental utility group providing turnkey solutions in areas of sanitation, energy and wastewater treatment. The company aims to reinvent waste management processes, specific to emerging market, utilising a highly-experienced team, cutting-edge technology and tools to address the waste management needs of megacities. Visionscape also offer serviced for commercial, residential, industrial, and healthcare clients.

