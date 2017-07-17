Global FRP Pole Market to Reach an Estimated $322 Million by 2022: Focus on Modular Pole Systems & Increasing Demand for UV Resistant Properties in FRP Poles

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global FRP pole market is expected to reach an estimated $322.1 million by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2017 to 2022. The future of the global FRP pole market looks promising with opportunities in power transmission and distribution, telecommunication, lighting and others end use industries.
The major drivers for the growth of global FRP pole market are the ongoing replacement of obsolete wooden poles and performance benefits of FRP poles over wood, steel, and other poles; these benefits include rot and corrosion resistance, minimal maintenance, and easy installation.
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the FRP poleindustry, include a focus on modular pole systems and increasing demand for UV resistant properties in FRP poles.
North America is expected to remain the largest region for the global FRP pole market because of the ongoing replacement of obsolete wooden poles in the US, and this is expected to drive further demand of the North American FRP pole market.
Companies Mentioned
- Composite Material Technology, LLC
- Creative Pultrusions, Inc.
- Elsewedy Electric
- Highland Industries Inc.
- Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd
- Petrofisa do Brasil Ltda.
- RS Technologies Inc.
- Strongwell
- Valmont Industries
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global FRP Pole Market Dynamics
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Competitor Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
