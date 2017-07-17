BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ADK)(OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the signature of a new contract valued at $ 4.16 Million USD (5.26 Million CAD). This contract was awarded after the completion of a successful pilot program covering 79,407 patients.

"Based on the execution and results from our 2016 pilot program, ISSSTE now has entrusted DIAGNOS to screen, manage and monitor up to 320,000 patients for the remaining of 2017. Of these patients, all of the 79,407 under Diagnos care, existing patients from 2016 will be re-screened in 2017", said Mr. Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS. Mr. Larente added; "after 2 years of deploying screening projects internationally in more than 15 countries, DIAGNOS is highly committed to add value to more health programs by providing state-of-the-art technology accessible to people around the world at very competitive cost. Our FLAIRE AI technology platform will be expanded this year to new pathologies discoveries that will benefit the diabetic population and others".

"Our approach is to monitor ISSSTE's diabetic population over a 3 year period. Patients screened this year will be back for year 2 and year 3 screenings. This recurring revenue for DIAGNOS ensures the sustainability of our services for the future. Diagnos runs and manages the centered patient oriented programs known for the MIDE diabetes program of ISSSTE", said Mr. Guillermo Moreno, Vice-President of DIAGNOS.

"At ISSSTE we are committed to provide Medicare and Social Security to all of our 13 Million affiliates with the best of breed technology and innovative health services available worldwide. In a strategic partnership, ISSSTE and DIAGNOS will continue to work closely to monitor our patients and develop new innovative health solutions", said Mr. Jose Reyes Baeza, Director General of ISSSTE.

About DIAGNOS and its technologies

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging, text and traditional data mining. DIAGNOS has developed its own Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies, CARA and FLAIRE. FLAIRE is a powerful AI engine that provides the capability of analyzing large and complex data sets. Using Deep Learning methodology combined with our own proprietary algorithms we can deploy rapidly new solutions to the healthcare market. CARA (Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis) is An Artificial Intelligence tele-ophthalmology platform for retinal analysis. It integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care (POC) and comprises: image upload, image enhancement automated pre-screening, grading by a specialist, and referral to a specialist. CARA's image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer, and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients, in real-time and has been cleared by regulatory authorities including Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Union (CE), COFEPRIS (Mexico).

About ISSSTE

ISSSTE (Instituto de Seguridad y Servicios Sociales de los Trabajadores del Estado, www.gob.mx/issste) was created at the end of 1959 by the Mexican President Adolfo Lopez Mateos. ISSSTE takes care of approximately 13M people in the country of Mexico. The objective is to satisfy the integral well-being of workers at the service of the State, pensioners, and family members entitled with the institutional values of honesty, legality and transparency.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.ca and www.sedar.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Mr. Andre Larente

President

DIAGNOS Inc.

450-678-8882 ext. 224

alarente@diagnos.ca



