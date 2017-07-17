EAGAN, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Simon Says Give, a Minnesota-based, youth-led nonprofit, celebrates its 5th birthday with Mall of America, celebrating its 25th birthday, by packing 2,500 birthday boxes in the Mall of America Rotunda on August 8th, 2017 from 8am-8pm. Approximately 500 of those boxes will be sent outside of Minnesota to our chapter locations and partners across the United States.

Mall of America has been world class to work with as we received thousands of items and dollars that all go towards the creation, purchase, and supply of birthday boxes for this event. Additionally, many of the stores inside Mall of America have donated thousands of materials that will provide joy to our birthday kids.

The Simon Says Give Team, along with Mall of America, is expecting to have over 1,000 volunteers coming to the event, where over 25,000 children will be impacted by their involvement. With that said, we still encourage you and as many friends and family members you can get to come to volunteer with us that day and make a huge impact on the lives of many children in need. To sign up and volunteer for this event, visit: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044da9ab2ea13-mall3.

Prior to our World's Largest Birthday Celebration event, we will conduct our High Five for Supplies, where we pack as many backpacks as possible with school supplies students may need to complete the upcoming academic year. This event takes place at Saint Thomas Academy (949 Mendota Heights Rd., Mendota Heights, MN, 55120) starting August 3rd and ending August 6th. Our goal this year is to pack 10,000 backpacks and we are currently on our way to reaching that goal. You can sign up for that event by clicking on this link: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/904044da9ab2ea13-high4.

When: The World's Largest Birthday Celebration (August 8th from 8am-8pm)

Where: Mall of America Rotunda at 60 E Broadway, Bloomington, MN

For more information or to volunteer with Simon Says Give, contact info@simonsaysgive.org

About Simon Says Give

Simon Says Give is a nonprofit founded by Mandi Simon when she was 8 years old. We support Kids Celebrating Kids in four ways: Birthday Celebrations for kids in need, Youth Leadership opportunities, Chapter Passion Projects and our annual High Five for Supplies drive. Simon Says Give has had a direct impact on over 64,000 kids, and our goal is to impact 2 million by 2022. We could not make this happen if it wasn't for our donors and strategic partners.

About Mall of America

Mall of America has earned a national reputation for entertaining guests. From musical acts to celebrity book signings to fashion shows, Mall of America is the Hollywood of the Midwest. Mall of America is one of the top tourist destinations in the country as well as one of the most recognizable brands.

