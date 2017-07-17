=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Annual Financial Statements. The company Kapsch TrafficCom AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 82 para. 4 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 17.07.2017 Publication Location: http://www.kapsch.net/ktc/investor_relations/reports/Annual-financial-statements ?lang=en-US Further inquiry note: Press Contact: Alf Netek Chief Marketing Officer & Communications Kapsch AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria Phone: +43 50811 1700 E-mail: alf.netek@kapsch.net Investor Contact: Hans Lang Investor Relations Officer Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria Phone: +43 50 811 1122 E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 17, 2017 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)