Industrial Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Water, Solvent, High Solids, Powder), End-use Industry & Region - Global Forecasts to 2022

The "Industrial Coatings Market - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The industrial coatings market is projected to reach USD 130.97 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR 5.91% from 2017 to 2022.

The market is largely driven by the increasing demand for industrial coatings from various end-use industries, such as automotive, marine, protective, aerospace, transportation, rail, industrial wood, coil, transportation, packaging, and general industrial. The growth of the industrial coatings market can also be attributed to the increased investments by the key players to launch efficient and cost-effective products, as well as for expansion and acquisition activities. The growth of the middle-class population in emerging economies is another important factor driving the industrial coatings market.

The industrial coatings market has been segmented based on resin, technology, end-use industry, and region. By resin type, the acrylic resin segment dominated the industrial coatings market in 2016. This dominance can be attributed to the growing use of acrylic resins in many applications, such as automotive, industrial wood, transportation, marine, and general industrial applications.

By technology, the solvent-based industrial coatings segment accounted for more than 40% share, in terms of volume, of the overall industrial coatings market in 2016. The solvent-based industrial coatings find applications in trenches, tank interiors, containment lining, flooring systems, and joint overlays. Solvent-based industrial coatings can be used in end-use industries such as automotive, marine, aerospace, coil, rail, packaging, protective, electrical & electronics, energy, industrial coatings, and others.

The general industrial coatings segment is the largest end-use industry segment of the industrial coatings market, in terms of volume. The demand for these coatings for domestic appliances and corporate offices in the developed and developing countries is leading to the increased usage of general industrial coatings.

The growth of the industrial coatings market mostly depends on the economic growth of different regions, which in itself is dependent on the global political situation. The political situation is critical in many regions of the world, which may deter the availability of some ink resins used as raw materials for the manufacturing of industrial coatings.

