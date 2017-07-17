Gold Billion Group Holdings Ltd. (a.k.a: Sky Resort International Limited) Announces Appointment of International Marketing Director

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2017 / Gold Billion Group Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: GBGH) (the "Company" or "GBGH") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Yong Fook Ming as International Marketing Director for the Company.

Mr. Yong Fook Ming is the new International Marketing Director of Gold Billion Group Holdings Ltd.With the addition of Mr. Yong Fook Ming to the Company's team, their vast professional network will be leveraged upon to continue the business expansion across South East Asia, including the engagement of institutional and strategic investors, enhancing cross-border promotion of real estate developments, and the strengthening of distribution networks.

Yong Fook Ming

Mr. Yong developed his career path by overseeing the operations of international marketing since his early twenties in Malaysia.

Mr. Yong has over 20 years of experience in global marketing. He joined BUMI INTAN MAJU SDN BHD (Kepong Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) as a marketing director and subsequently played the senior role of management in several marketing industries, including CONTOO ENGINEERING SDN BHD and INDERA PAJA SDN BHD (Cheras Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia).

Currently, Mr. Yong is playing a major role for Gold Billion Group Holdings Ltd. as International Marketing Director.

ABOUT GOLD BILLION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

Gold Billion Group Holdings Ltd. (a.k.a: Sky Resort International Limited.) focuses its business primarily on Asia. It is an innovative resort, with luxury theme parks. The Company is a one stop building consultant service, management service, construction service, building materials wholesale service, with revenue generating retail activities in the markets, as well as other potential businesses.

GBGH has a brilliant relationship in different industry sectors all around Asia. GBGH is now expanding and growing the services into other countries in Asia, further leveraging on the growing business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and the Company's ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenue due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues in the sponsoring client. Further information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in its Reports on Forms 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For more information, contact:

Seng Yeap, KOK

Telephone: +60 17-373 7917

E-mail: datoeddykok@gmail.com

SOURCE: Gold Billion Group Holdings Ltd.