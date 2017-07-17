The "Cookware Market: Germany 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the German Cookware Market. For the purposes of this study, cookware is limited to what can be used on top of the stove.

The German market is mature, however, it continues to grow throughout the forecast period. For the purposes of this research, cookware is defined as utensils used on the top of stove for cooking purposes.

Cookware products include:

Pressure cookers

Woks

Stockpots

Fry pans

Saucepans

Casseroles

Griddles

Grill pans

Dutch ovens

Steamers

Omelet pans

Chestnut pans

Sauté pans

Materials include:

Stainless steel

Aluminium

Cast iron

Copper

Nonstick coatings

Companies include:

ELO Stahlwaren Karl Grünewald GmbH (Elo), Ltd (ASD), Groupe SEB, Fissler GmbH, WMF Group GmbH, Amway, BERNDES Küche GmbH, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Josef Schulte-Ufer Kg (SchulteUfer), Rosle, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Scope of Research/Definitions

II. Cookware Market: Germany

a. Country Profile

b. Market Measurements.

c. Market Drivers

d. Market Restraints

e. Pricing Trends.

f. Market Challenges

g. Market Trends

h. Quotes from Key Industry Participants

i. Company Profiles.

III. Market Data

a. Market Share by Revenue, by Cookware Type

b. Market Share by Revenue, by Cookware Material.

c. Market Share by Revenue, by Distribution

d. Total Germany Cookware Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

e. Market Share by Revenue.

f. Premium Stainless Steel Cookware Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

g. Market Share by Revenue, Premium Stainless Steel Cookware Market

h. Regular Stainless Steel Cookware Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

i. Market Share by Revenue, Regular Stainless Steel Cookware Market

j. Premium Nonstick Cookware Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023.

k. Market Share by Revenue, Premium Nonstick Cookware Market

l. Regular Nonstick Cookware Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023.

m. Market Share by Revenue, Regular Nonstick Cookware Market

n. Others Cookware Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023.

