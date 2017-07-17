Technavio's latest market research report on the global admission management software marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717005523/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global admission management software market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global admission management software marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Increase in the integration of admission management software with CRM

Emergence of real-time tracking in admission management software

Emergence of admission management app

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increase in the integration of admission management software with CRM

There is an increase in demand for integration of admission management software with customer relationship management (CRM) software. The integration offers a wide view of student interactions, from enrolments to alumni relations. Notifications will be sent through e-mail, SMS text, mobile apps, and social media. Further, with the addition of CRM to admission management software, the end-users can attract and retain students through their preferred communication channel and get a complete picture of their relationship with the university or institution.

"The integration of admission management software with CRM enables personalized attention to the prospective learner and maximizes the conversion of inquiries to enrolments. For the college and university staff, this will lead to a digital workflow moving the application process from one stage to the next, providing performance metrics and a collaborative platform," says Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise applicationresearch.

Emergence of real-time tracking in admission management software

Schools, colleges, and universities receive a huge amount of unstructured data from new students. Advanced analytical tools are required to get meaningful insights from this data. Admission management software helps institutions get real-time visibility into the entire admission recruitment process. It is always necessary to keep an eye on the student enrolments and their queries, which is possible through the real-time analytics feature provided by most of the vendors in the admission management software market.

"The real-time feature of the software also enables the institution to see how it is progressing with dashboards, prospect ratings, and direct recruitment strategies based on the criteria set by the institution. Creatrix Campus, ZAP, and Eduleap are some of the vendors that provide real-time tracking in admission management software," says Ishmeet.

Emergence of admission management app

With applicant information scattered in multiple systems, it can be difficult for the admission staff in colleges and universities to access applicant summaries to make timely admission-related decisions. The admission evaluation app makes it easy to take fast, well-informed admission-related decisions and gives visibility into the entire admission process. The emergence of admission management app in the market eases the process of admission.

Lexmark provides Lexmark Admissions Evaluation App that provides the admission staff with a single view of the student documents needed to process an application. The app provides mobile access to the applicant information and workflow, which allows faster decisions. The app can also be customized as per the needs of schools/universities.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Telemonitoring Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Stress Testing Market 2017-2021

Global OSS BSS software market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717005523/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com