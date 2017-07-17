Stockholm, 2017-07-17 16:56 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") issued corporate bonds of SEK 600 million on 22 June 2017 within a total frame of SEK 800 million. The bonds mature on 22 June 2020 and carry a fixed interest rate of 5.50 per cent per annum with quarterly interest payments.



The Company has applied for listing of the bonds at Nasdaq Stockholm and the first day of trading is expected to be around 19 July 2017. By reason of the listing, the Company has prepared a prospectus, which has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus is available on the Company's website www.vostoknewventures.com and the Financial Supervisory Authority's website www.fi.se.





For further information please contact: Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50



