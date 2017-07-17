Industrial Control Systems Security Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2022 - Exponential Rise in Cyber-Attacks & Network Security Threats

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Industrial control systems security market is expected to grow from USD 10.24 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.88 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The exponential rise in cyber-attacks and network security threats, huge investments in smart technologies, and support from government organizations for ICS security have led to the increased demand for ICS security solutions.

The Industrial control systems security market has been segmented based on solutions, services, security types, verticals, and regions. The Identity and Access Management (IAM) segment in solutions is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, while the firewall is projected to have the largest market size in 2017, in the ICS security market. IAM decreases the risk of malicious people gaining unauthorized access to critical infrastructure components and interfering with their operation, thereby lowering overall business risk. Firewall, on the other hand, remains a dominant solution throughout the forecast period due to the evolution of next generation firewall with capabilities such as integrated network intrusion prevention, application awareness, and deep packet inspection.

Risk management services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the services segment since they provide a risk management framework of integrated security solutions that help minimize risks, cyber threats, manage security operations, and help to protect critical infrastructure. Managed services are estimated to have the largest market size in 2017 due to the strong focus of enterprises on reducing operational costs, increasing efficiency, and delivering quality service.

The network security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Industrial control systems security market during the forecast period, as the data transmission is done through WANs, LANs, and internet. Thus, appropriate security protocols must be deployed to protect systems from vulnerabilities, including worms, viruses, and other malware. Endpoint security is expected to dominate the Industrial control systems security market during the forecast period as these solutions secure the endpoints by providing continuous real-time threat detection, prevention, and response.

Companies Mentioned



Abb Ltd.

Belden Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fireeye, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indegy

Mcafee Llc

Securitymatters

Siemens Ag



