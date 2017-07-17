Global Carpets & Rugs Market 2017-2022 - Market will Grow from USD 91.60 Billion in 2017 to USD 112.69 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Carpets & Rugs Market by Type (Tufted, Woven, Needle-punched, Knotted), Material (Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene), End-use Sector (Residential, Non-residential, Automotive & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report projects that the size of the carpets & rugs market will grow from USD 91.60 Billion in 2017 to USD 112.69 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 4.2%.



The carpets & rugs market is expected to witness a high growth due to factors such as an increase in middle-class population, growth in demand from the residential and non-residential sectors, and increase in the renovation & remodeling activities.



This report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, end-use sector, and region. On the basis of type, the tufted segment, which is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, accounted for the largest share in 2016. Tufted carpets are treated with stain-resistant chemicals to increase the longevity of the carpet fibers. These carpets are used for wall-to-wall carpeting and are ideal for rooms with heavy furniture and high footfall.



The global carpets & rugs market is dominated by players such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Shaw Industries Group (U.S.), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Taekett S.A. (France), Home Depot, Inc. (U.S.), Interface, Inc. (U.S.), Dixie Group, Inc. (U.S.), Orientals Weavers Company for Carpets (Egypt), Tai Ping Carpets International Limited (China), and Victoria PLC (U.K.).



These players adopted various strategies such as acquisitions and expansions to cater to the needs of the carpets & rugs market.



