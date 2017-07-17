MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Fasken Martineau is pleased to announce that Adam Saskin has joined as a partner in the Montreal office, and is the newest member of the Corporate/Commercial and Real Estate Law practice groups.

Adam Saskin's commercial practice includes advising start-ups and specialized technology companies, from incorporation through to closing. His practice also covers mergers and acquisitions, capital investment, venture capital, equity financing and debt financing.

Adam has extensive real estate experience in acquisitions and dispositions, and regularly acts on behalf of landlords and tenants in commercial lease matters.

"We are pleased to welcome Adam to the firm. His arrival among us is a significant asset to the Corporate/Commercial and Real Estate groups," commented Eric Bedard, Managing Partner for the Quebec region.

The Corporate/Commercial and Real Estate Law practice groups offer a vast array of services in virtually all areas. The firm is committed to providing creative, customized and cost-effective services in a broad range of national and international transactions in a variety of industries.

About Fasken Martineau

Fasken Martineau is a leading international business law and litigation firm. With more than 700 lawyers, the firm has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, London and Johannesburg. For additional information, please visit the firm's website at: fasken.com.

Contacts:

Genevieve Chalifour

+1 514 871 5987

gchalifour@fasken.com



