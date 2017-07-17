The "Cookware Market: Russia 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
For the purposes of this research, cookware is defined as utensils used on the top of stove for cooking purposes.
Cookware products include:
Pressure cookers
Woks
Stockpots
Fry pans
Saucepans
Casseroles
Griddles
Grill pans
Dutch ovens
Steamers
Omelet pans
Chestnut pans
Sauté pans
Materials include:
Stainless steel
Aluminium
Cast iron
Copper
Nonstick coatings
Key Topics Covered:
I. Scope of Research/Definitions
II. Cookware Market: Russia
a. Country Profile
b. Market Measurements.
c. Market Drivers Restraints
d. Pricing Trends.
e. Market Challenges
f. Quotes from Key Industry Participants
III. Market Data
a. Market Share by Revenue, by Cookware Type
b. Market Share by Revenue, by Cookware Material.
c. Market Share by Revenue, by Distribution
d. Total Russia Cookware Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
e. Market Share by Revenue.
f. Premium Stainless Steel Cookware Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
g. Market Share by Revenue, Premium Stainless Steel Cookware Market
h. Regular Stainless Steel Cookware Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023
i. Market Share by Revenue, Regular Stainless Steel Cookware Market
j. Premium Nonstick Cookware Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023.
k. Market Share by Revenue, Premium Nonstick Cookware Market
l. Regular Nonstick Cookware Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023.
m. Market Share by Revenue, Regular Nonstick Cookware Market
n. Others Cookware Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023.
o. Market Share by Revenue, Others Cookware Market
Companies Mentioned
Amway
Berghoff
Bergner
Fissler
Gipfel Company (Gipfel)
Golder Electronics (Rondell)
Groupe SEB
Vitesse
Zepter International (Zepter)
Zwilling J.A. Henckels (Zwilling)
