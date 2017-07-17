Microspheres Market, 2022 - Market Size Was USD 3.98 Billion in 2016 and is Projected to Reach USD 6.68 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Microspheres Market by Type (Hollow, Solid), Raw Material (Glass, Ceramic, Fly Ash, Polymer, Metallic), Application (Construction Composites, Medical Technology, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Automotive, Oil & Gas) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global microspheres market size was USD 3.98 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.68 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.02% between 2017 and 2022

The superior structural properties of microspheres, development & modernization, and increasing demand from current and emerging applications are expected to drive the demand for microspheres globally.



The construction composites application segment dominated the microspheres market in 2016. The market for medical technology application is expected to witness the highest growth rate between 2017 and 2022 due to the growing number of implant surgeries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The medical technology segment is expected to be the largest application of microspheres by 2022. The growing healthcare industry in the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is also driving this segment.



Currently, North America is the largest microspheres market, in terms of value, closely followed by Western Europe. Some of the factors driving the growth of the North American market are the high growth of end-use industries, amplified local manufacturing, and increased number of domestic players.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the second-fastest growing microspheres market due to the high demand from medical technology and construction composites applications. The presence of major developing nations such as China, India, and South Korea is also a major driver for the microspheres market in the region.



The major restraints for the market are fluctuating raw material prices, lack of quality control across developing countries, and huge investments required in R&D. Expansion is the most preferred strategy adopted by key market players to sustain in this highly competitive market.



The major opportunity for microspheres manufacturers are emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil. Some of the important manufacturers are 3M (U.S.), Potters Industries LLC (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Company (Japan), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Luminex Corporation (U.S.), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), Chase Corporation (U.S.), Sigmund Lindner GmbH (Germany), and Mo-Sci Corporation (U.S.). Companies in this market compete with each other with respect to prices and product offerings to meet the market requirements.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Microspheres Market, By Type



7 Microspheres Market, By Raw Material



8 Microspheres Market, By Application



9 Regional Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



3M

Advanced Polymers International

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asia Pacific Microspheres



Bangs Laboratories Inc.

Ceno Technologies



Chase Corporation

Cospheric LLC



Dennert Poraver GmbH

Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd.

Luminex Corporation

Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd

MO SCI Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere Plant Co., Ltd

Omya AG



Petra India Group



Polysciences Inc.



Potters Industries



Qingdao Eastchem Inc.

Reslab Microfiller



Sigmund Lindner



Sphertotech Inc.

The Kish Compmay, Inc.



Trelleborg AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x9gsmr/microspheres

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716