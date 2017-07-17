DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 17, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) who purchased shares between March 7, 2017 and May 15, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the Company had overstated its adjusted EBITDA amounts; (ii) accordingly, the Company lacked effective internal controls; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading. On May 12, 2017, Dick's Sporting Goods filed a Form 8-K/A with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that a "computation error resulted in a $23.4 million overstatement of Adjusted EBITDA amounts for both the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended January 28, 2017." Then, on May 16, 2017, Dick's Sporting Goods announced that sales at its existing stores in the first quarter of 2016 had fallen short of forecasts and advised investors that the Company planned to scale back new store openings in 2018 and 2019. On this news, Dick's Sporting Goods' share price fell from $47.57 per share on May 15, 2017 to a closing price of $41.04 on May 16, 2017.

Shareholders have until July 17, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant.

