CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG)(NYSE: CPG) confirms that the dividend to be paid on August 15, 2017, in respect of July 2017 production, for shareholders of record on July 31, 2017, will be CDN$0.03 per share.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point's dividends are considered "qualified dividends."

Crescent Point is a leading North American light and medium oil producer that seeks to maximize shareholder return through its total return strategy of long-term growth plus dividend income.

