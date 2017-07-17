GAM Holding AG / GAM Holding AG: Execution of Capital Reduction . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

With entry into the commercial register of the Canton of Zurich on 12 July 2017, GAM Holding AG executed the capital reduction resolved by its shareholders at the company's Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2017 and cancelled 612,200 shares repurchased under its share buy-back programme. The share capital of GAM Holding AG now amounts to CHF 7,984,126.55 (159,682,531 registered shares at a par value of CHF 0.05 per share).Â

The current share buy-back programme for the purpose of capital reduction, launched on 28 April 2017, is scheduled to run over a maximum period of three years and allows for the purchase of a maximum of 16 million shares. Details of this current programme can be found at www.gam.com/sharebuybackprogramme (http://www.gam.com/sharebuybackprogramme).

About GAM

GAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employs about 1,000 people in 13 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network.

Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has assets under management of CHF 126.9 billion (USD 126.8 billion) as at 31 March 2017.

