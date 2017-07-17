Technavio's latest market research report on the global breastfeeding supplies marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global breastfeeding supplies market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Advent of electric breastfeeding pumps

Introduction of BPA-free products for safety reasons

Growing awareness about benefits of breast pumps

Advent of electric breastfeeding pumps

The global breastfeeding supplies market is registering an increase in the demand for electric breastfeeding pumps from working women. Working mothers, who are extremely conscious about the nutritional needs of their babies and do not want to compromise on their growth and development, choose to feed the babies breast milk. For such mothers, breast pumps are the best option as they can balance their career and take care of the nutritional requirements of their babies.

Electric breast pumps are a boon for working women as they are less time-consuming. These breast pumps are of two types: battery-powered and corded with alternating current (AC) adapter. Battery-powered battery breast pumps are mobile and are usually for mothers on-the-go. These breast pumps need to be charged enough so that the battery does not run out. The AC adapter electric breast pumps need plug-points and cannot be used on-the-go. The use of such breast pumps takes less than 15 minutes to pump milk from both the breasts.

Introduction of BPA-free products for safety reasons

BPA is a harmful chemical used for making certain types of plastic. These are mostly used as the lining of polycarbonate plastics that are used to make baby bottles, breastfeeding pump parts, plastic containers, and other plastic bottles. Initially, the presence of BPA in polycarbonate plastics was not considered harmful for human and animal contact. However, around the 1930s, it was recognized as an artificial estrogenic substance. After that, consumers have become aware of the harmful effects of Bisphenol-A (BPA), which include increased risks of brain and thyroid abnormalities, breast and prostate cancer, infertility, early puberty, heart diseases, diabetes, and obesity.

"The development of BPA-free breastfeeding supplies to combat the harmful effects of BPA on infants is expected to fuel market growth. Most vendors of breastfeeding supplies manufacture and distribute BPA-free products. This trend is expected to increase the demand for breastfeeding supplies from consumers who were skeptical about using such products," says Sharan Jagannath, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Growing awareness about benefits of breast pumps

Most doctors emphasize on the importance of breastfeeding babies until the age of six months to one year. However, the number of working women has increased and maternity leaves are not long enough for mothers to continue breastfeeding their child. Hence, breastfeeding pumps are the best solutions to their problem. This is because this gives the child access to the milk of the mother even when she is not physically present with the baby.

"Increasing awareness about the benefits of breast milk and breastfeeding supplies through numerous blogs and websites is expected to benefit the market. Most new mothers follow these blogs and websites which repeatedly recommend breastfeeding till the baby is one-year old. Hence, many mothers opt for breastfeeding supplies to feed breast milk to their infants. This will help boost the growth of the market during the forecast period," says Sharan.

