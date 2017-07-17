Motor Control Centers Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2022: Analysis By Voltage, Type, Component, Standard, End User & Region

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Motor Control Centers Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global motor control centers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.47%, from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 6.22 Billion by 2022. This growth is attributed to increasing industrial automation in developed regions and increasing power generation capacity additions globally. The increased use of electric motors in key industries and increased industrial plant uptime is expected to boost the demand for motor control centers.

The report segments the motor control centers market, by standard, into IEC, NEMA, and others. The others segment include Underwriters Laboratories (UL), the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The IEC segment is expected to lead the motor control centers market and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The busbars segment of the motor control centers market, by component, accounted for the largest market size in 2016. Busbars are the major current carrying components of motor control centers. The increase in the flexibility, efficiency, and reliability of busbars and the elimination of the need for additional wires have led to the rising demand for busbars in the motor control centers market. The busbars market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The report segments the motor control centers market, by end-user, into industrial and commercial. The industrial segment includes the oil & gas, water and wastewater, power generation, mining, and others subsegments, the last of which includes the cement, chemicals and petrochemicals, and paper and pulp industries. The oil & gas segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 as motor control centers are extensively used for drilling and various others production processes in the oil & gas sector. The utilities segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, from 2017 to 2022, due to the increasing demand for electricity across the world.

Companies Mentioned

Abb, Ltd.

Eaton Corporation, Plc

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Gemco Controls, Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hyosung

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Lsis Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens Ag

Technical Control Systems, Ltd.

Vidhyut Control India Pvt., Ltd.

Weg Sa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7bqxkt/motor_control

